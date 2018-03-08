Accommodation tax coming to parts of B.C.’s north ahead of summer

Three per cent tax to be added on May 1, set to boost tourism funding

A three per cent tax on accommodations, such as hotel rooms, has been approved for the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast area ahead of summer travelling within the province.

It’s as a result of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association’s (CCCTA) application for funds through the Municipal and Regional District Tax (MRDT) program, to support tourism recovery within the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region, and set to tafe effect May 1.

“The CCCTA is working with the Ministry of Finance to ensure accommodation providers (excluding Quesnel and Wells) are aware of how to properly collect and remit the tax. The additional funds will be managed by a local tourism industry marketing committee, and it is expected the MRDT, which is applicable until 2023, will stimulate injection of approximately $1 million in new marketing funds annually to drive more visitation to the region,” according to a release by the CCCTA.

The funds come as a much-needed marketing boost after the 2017 wildfires which resulted in $55 million in lost revenue to tourism-related businesses, according to the CCCTA.

“These funds along with other generous investments by our tourism industry partners will go a long way to ensuring our key markets are informed that the exceptional visitor experiences provided by our region are available for the 2018 tourism season and beyond,” says CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker.

In anticipation of the approval, the CCCTA was awarded $225,000 for the coming fiscal year (April 1) to fund marketing visitor experiences in the region.

Back in March of 2017, 75 percent of the rooms in the Cariboo Regional District had signed on and 65 per cent for the entire Cariboo Chilcotin Coast area, according to Thacker.

Len Doucette, the then manager of the Spruce Hill Resort & Spa, said he was excited about what the marketing money would be able to do when the tax was still in the proposal stage in February 2017.

“The extra three per cent is going to be going towards marketing and it will be marketing the whole area in tourism and I think that is something that is long overdue and those extra marketing dollars are definitely going to help the area as it will boost the tourism,” said Doucette

“Pretty much every jurisdiction within B.C. already has that three per cent so I don’t think it’s going to be anything that the people aren’t going to expect or be surprised to see.”

Previous story
Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow
Next story
B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Just Posted

Show your support for Paralympian Natalie Wilkie

Challenge issued for businesses to post signs

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Salmon Arm Silverbacks fall 1-0 to Vernon Vipers in final playoff game

A tense game decided in overtime seals the ‘Backs playoff hopes

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

Another Nakusp roof collapses under weight of snow

This is the third home that had its roof caved in by heavy snow

B.C. set to close ‘gaps’ in ministry research six years after health researcher firings

Rigorous testing of drugs, move towards team-based health care among new measures taken

Canada, Mexico excused from U.S. tariffs for undetermined period

President Trump is imposing 25 and 10 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, respectively

Princeton RCMP arrest snow shoveler

Kelowna man faces mischief charge

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna announces 2018 spending spree

Included in $10 million worth of improvements, will be a new $3.9 million chairlift

Therapy dogs helping Okanagan RCMP detachment

A new program at the Kelowna detachment has therapy dogs helping RCMP with stress

Avalanche control planned west of Revelstoke Friday morning

Two closures totalling four hours are scheduled near Three Valley Gap

OPINION: Health sector behind on women’s rights

The CEO of B.C. Women’s Hospital says the health sector has a long ways to go

Most Read