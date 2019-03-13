Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

  • Mar. 13, 2019 10:32 a.m.
  • News

One of two men charged in connection with a gang-related shooting in Brocklehurst last month that killed a man and left a woman with serious injuries may seek bail as soon as next week.

Gordie Braaten appeared by video in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, March 11, from Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre, where he has been held since his arrest last week at a home on the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc reserve.

The 35-year-old Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder. Also facing the same charges is Hugh McIntosh, 51, who was arrested in Langley on Feb. 25.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Kamloops murder case

Jason Glover was killed on Feb. 15 in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road. Kelly Callfas was shot multiple times in the face and suffered serious injuries.

The shooting was one in a string of recent high-profile violent incidents in Kamloops linked to organized crime and the city’s drug trade.

In court on Monday, defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen complained about a lack of disclosure from the Crown. He said he asked for information on Feb. 28.

“To date, I’ve received nothing,” he said. “I’ve received nothing in writing from Crown as to why or when I might receive that disclosure.”

READ MORE: Kamloops police make arrests in kidnapping and murder cases

Jensen said Braaten wants to seek bail “as soon as possible” — something he said can’t be done without disclosure.

Braaten is slated to make two appearances in court on March 18, one in provincial court to address the lack of disclosure and another in B.C. Supreme Court to schedule a bail hearing.

McIntosh has a bail hearing scheduled for March 22.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan College students shine during business competition
Next story
‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Okanagan beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Just Posted

More dogs seen off-leash at bird sanctuary

Majority of dog owners comply but more rules broken in Salmon Arm last summer than in 2017

Plan for Balmoral/Highway 1 intersection to be unveiled in spring

Ministry working on design to improve safety at dangerous crossing

Highway 97A rock slide a worrisome reminder

Swansea Point residents all-too-familiar with destructive debris and flooding

Number of animal-related vehicle collisions higher in region

ICBC stats show Southern Interior sees more accidents involving animals than other parts of province

Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

Horse skips on ‘mare-garita mix’ at Okanagan drive-thru liquor store

Vernon’s Longhorn Pub had a four-legged, not four-wheeled, visitor to their drive-thru Tuesday

Facebook, Instagram are down – and everyone runs to Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media empire is out of commission

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Okanagan beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Accused in gang-related murder in Kamloops seeks bail

Gordie Braaten is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder

Okanagan College students shine during business competition

The Western Canadian Business Competition was held last weekend at Okanagan College

Poll: When do you consider it spring?

Let us know your thoughts!

B.C. real estate board blames stress test for dampening home sales in February

Housing prices also saw a 9.3 per cent dip in February, with average sales sitting at $678,625

Missing Okanagan man found safe

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

No cellphone ban coming to B.C. schools

Ontario will ban the devices in its schools in September

Most Read