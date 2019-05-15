Accused Okanagan shooter going to trial

Man died following incidents in Coldstream and at Vernon hotel in February

A man arrested in connection with a February shooting in Vernon that left one man dead will have his case heard in provincial court in Vernon.

A pre-trial conference in the matter has been scheduled for July, followed by a one-day preliminary inquiry Dec. 9. If enough evidence is found to go ahead with a trial, that has been scheduled for two days, Dec. 10 and 11.

On Friday, Feb. 8, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break-and-enter in progress at a residence in the 9800 block of Park Lane in Lavington at around 1 a.m. It was reported there were possible shots fired resulting in one occupant of the home sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vernon

Approximately a half hour after the break-and-enter incident, RCMP officers were called to a Vernon hotel in the 4800-block of 27th Street in regards to one man who had sustained an apparent gunshot injury. The man died as a result of the injuries.

RELATED: Vernon fatal shooting investigation enters day five

Clayton Alan Williams, born in 1991, is, according to court documents, charged with seven counts including two of discharging a firearm with intent to wound/disfigure, and single counts of disguising face with intent to commit offence, pointing a firearm, use of firearm in committing an indictable offence, unlawfully discharging a firearm and break-and-enter with intent to commit an offence.

Williams remains in custody. None of the charges against him have been proven in court.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Small South Okanagan wildfire under control
Next story
Federal fire officials update forecast for this year’s wildfire season

Just Posted

Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Shuswap residents gather for 5G Day of Action in downtown Salmon Arm

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Video: Security footage shows thieves stealing from auto recycler

More than 1,000 litres of gas stolen from Chase business in the early morning hours of May 15

Shuswaggi raised as culprit in unusual lake sighting

“Whatever it was, it was big,” remarks Scotch Creek woman of phenomenon captured on video

70 firefighters and more air crews called to help contain wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

Police say a 52-year-old man was arrested after post on an online forum called for mayor to be shot

Naked woman apprehended outside Okanagan police station

RCMP apprehend an almost fully nude woman outside of the police station on Saturday

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Okanagan man claims mental illness compels him to drive illegally and defy court orders

A Hedley B.C. man who claims he has a mental illness that… Continue reading

Most Read