One of four people arrested at a Linden Avenue home on May 15, 2019, appears to have suffered an injury to his arm. Another man was stabbed while in the Northbridge Hotel and taken to Royal Inland Hospital with serious injuries. Photograph By DAVE EAGLES/KTW

Accused’s house arrest conditions no different than what residents self-isolating face: Kamloops judge

A Kamloops woman’s strict house arrest terms are no more onerous than self-isolation experienced by many, judge said

  • Apr. 10, 2020 12:10 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

A Kamloops woman’s strict house arrest terms are no more onerous than the conditions under which most British Columbians are living as the global coronavirus pandemic continues, a judge has ruled.

Jennifer Manuel is charged with assault with a weapon, as well as a string of firearms charges stemming from an incident last year that saw a man stabbed in the Northbridge Hotel at 377 Tranquille Rd. in North Kamloops.

Manuel, 37, was one of four people arrested following the May 15, 2019, incident, which police said was connected to the city’s drug trade. The 34-year-old Prince George man who was stabbed suffered serious injuries but survived.

Charged alongside Manuel are Devon McConnell, 40, and Derek Jensen, 34. Jensen and McConnell have waived their right to a preliminary inquiry and elected trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Manuel, who is free on strict bail terms equating to house arrest, had a preliminary inquiry slated to get underway May 5.

Her lawyer, Jeremy Jensen, asked a judge to deem Manuel’s matter urgent — a designation reserved almost exclusively for those in custody — so the hearing could take place as planned.

Jensen argued the stringent bail conditions mean Manuel might as well be behind bars.

Provincial court Judge Gregory Koturbash was not convinced.

“Urgency means something that requires immediate attention or swift action,” he said. “It is synonymous with critical, emergency and highest priority.”

Koturbash said the definition of urgency has to be looked at in context given what is happening across B.C..

“Last month, Mr. Jensen’s argument might have gained some traction,” Koturbash said.

“But in the current world of self-isolation, it cannot. Ms. Manuel’s liberty is about as restricted as the majority of the population of British Columbia.”

Lawyers will return to court in July to set a new date for Manuel’s preliminary inquiry.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna cop accused of sexual harassment may have disciplinary record revealed in court

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Princeton woman sits out pandemic in ‘cheese heaven’
Next story
COVID-19: Dairy association wants Okanagan-Shuswap milk supply to flow smoothly

Just Posted

40-vehicle gratitude parade offers thanks and support to Salmon Arm’s essential workers

Outing organized by Dr’Agonize dragon boat team

UPDATE: Algae bloom in Shuswap Lake determined to be non-toxic

Interior Health maintains people should not drink untreated water

4 inmates at Okanagan Correctional Centre granted early release due to COVID-19

The move, which impacts offenders serving intermittent sentences, is to prevent spread of virus

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

COVID-19: Dairy association wants Okanagan-Shuswap milk supply to flow smoothly

Changes to consumer demand from pandemic have left thousands of litres of B.C. milk being dumped

VIDEO: Easter festivities may be scaled back, but it can still be a fun holiday

COVID-19 circumstances have dictated that the holidays may not be perfect

Accused’s house arrest conditions no different than what residents self-isolating face: Kamloops judge

A Kamloops woman’s strict house arrest terms are no more onerous than self-isolation experienced by many, judge said

Princeton woman sits out pandemic in ‘cheese heaven’

‘We are surrounded here by fruit orchards and the blossom are starting.’

Shuswap history in pictures: The lady on the house

Photograph raises several questions for Salmon Arm Museum

Okanagan drive-in movie theatre plans to open amid COVID-19

Enderby theatre making a number of operational changes to further enable social distancing

Letter: Community newspapers help keep readers connected

Writer grateful for Observer at time when residents are sheltering in place

Column: Making the most of this new normal

Opening our eyes by Nan Dickie

B.C. artist erects 15-foot statue and names it COVID

Decades of collecting spare parts culminated in folk art towering over a country road

Column: Looking north for direction on B.C./Alberta border concerns

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Most Read