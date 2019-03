Reports of residential fire, thick smoke was from burning construction material

Salmon Arm firefighters douse a burn pile on a construction site near 19 Avenue SE in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm firefighters responded to reports of heavy smoke coming from a subdivision in the city, but reports of a structure fire turned out to be somewhat of a false alarm.

Crews arrived at the 19 Avenue SE location to find an active brun pile on a construction site, burning scrap materials in a residential yard that was producing thick smoke.

Upon arrival fire crews doused the burn pile and signalled that no house fire was present before returning to quarters.