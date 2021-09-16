Activities for people of all ages, and even dogs, available in Sicamous this fall

District of Sicamous released its Fall 2021 Recreation Programs & Events Guide on Sept. 9

The District of Sicamous, as well as local community organizations, are hoping you’ll fall in love with their fall programming.

On Sept. 9, the district released its Fall 2021 Recreation Programs & Events Guide. It features activities for all age groups, at locations in Sicamous and Malakwa.

Programs the district will be running this fall include: After School Club and Pro D Day childcare, dance classes, a babysitters training course, a home alone course, drop-in floor hockey with the Sicamous Eagles, broom ball leagues, dog obedience classes and a strength and conditioning for active aging program.

Programs being run by community organizations include: Early years programs, figure skating and minor hockey.

The Eagle Valley Arts Council and Sicamous Seniors Centre will also be running programs.

According to the district’s Recreation Programs & Events Guide, online preregistration is required for all district programs, and four participants are needed for each program to run as planned.

The guide also contains dates and locations for community markets, Arts Council events, Fungi Festival and Remembrance Day ceremonies.

For more information or to register, visit the district’s website.

