Cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and guinea pigs will be available for 50 per cent off on Nov. 9 (Black Press File Photo)

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Anyone who has been thinking of adopting a pet should head down to their local BC SCPA shelter this weekend.

The second annual Fall Head Over Tales in Love event on Nov. 9 will see animals at each branch across BC available for adoption at a reduced fee.

Most animals, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rats and guinea pigs will be available for 50 per cent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee. Additional adoption discounts for farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

“This adoption event was such a success last year that each of our 36 adoption facilities are eager to find loving homes for animals in our care,” said Mark Takhar, BC SPCA’s chief operations officer in a statement. “Welcoming a rescued animal into your home is a rewarding experience for everyone involved. As always, our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will be in effect for this event.”

ALSO READ: New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

Takhar said the event is important, because the high rate of adoptions in a single day allows the BC SPCA to care for additional vulnerable animals in the community.

In 2018, the first Fall Head Over Tails in Love event saw a total of 212 pets adopted, representing 40 per cent of the animals in SCPA care at the time. in total in 2018, the BC SPCA found homes for 14,000 animals.

For more information on the event, or to find your local shelter, visit spca.bc.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

