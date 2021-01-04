The Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail are calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan to install two chemical toilets at Kekuli Bay to serve Okanagan Rail Trail users. (File)

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail are calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan to install two chemical toilets at Kekuli Bay to serve Okanagan Rail Trail users. (File)

Advocacy group calls for more toilets on Okanagan Rail Trail

Vernon trails society calls for two toilets between Coldstream and Lake Country for rail trail users

When nature calls while traversing the Okanagan Rail Trail in the middle of winter, trail users between Coldstream and Lake Country are finding themselves in a bit of pickle.

There’s nowhere to go.

Two groups are calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) to install some year-round toilets and they said it’s urgent.

“Regrettably trail users are finding it necessary to relieve themselves either off the trail or behind the closed toilets at Kekuli Bay Park,” Ribbons of Green Trails Society president Harold Sellers writes to the RDNO.

“Not only is this bad for public health, but it is detrimental to the environment and particularly the water quality of the lake,” Sellars writes. “Of course, there is harm to the personal dignity of those who must do what they must do.”

As the rail trail continues to grow in its popularity as a four-seasons commodity, the Ribbons of Green Trails Society urges the RDNO partner with BC Parks and put two chemical toilets at Kekuli Bay.

Their request is echoed by Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail who wrote to the RDNO in support for the call.

“A common complaint heard by Trail Ambassadors is the lack of facilities between the Westkal access and Kekuli Bay Provincial Park, a distance of seven kilometres,” writes chairman Toby Frisk. “This is particularly important for hikers and particularly urgent in the winter months where use continues to be heavy and the toilets at Kekuli are closed for the season.”

The issue is up for discussion at the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

READ MORE: Police dog helps nab prolific Enderby offender

READ MORE: Sheep strolls on Lake Country parkway

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

Just Posted

Carrie Koski. (Julieahnnah Marcellus-Tran/Facebook)
Kelowna grandmother dies in skiing incident at Big White

Carrie Koski remembered as a ‘hard-working nurse,’ ‘beautiful human being’

Okanagan winter. Pixabay
Warm weather on the way for Okanagan-Shuswap

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures above 5 C

Steve Laughlin, Facebook.
Semi-truck tips over in Sicamous traffic circle

The traffic circle at Highway 97A will be closed until at least 1 p.m.

Salmon Arm resident wakes up to find thief standing in living room at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP nab break-and-enter suspect after chase from living room

Locking doors recommended after thief targets vehicles, houses

The value of single family homes in the Thompson Okanagan region has increased, according to statistics from BC Assessment. (Black Press file photo)
Housing values increase in Thompson Okanagan region

Highest increase is in Princeton with values rising by 17 per cent over past year

A healthcare worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Monday, December 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,211 new COVID cases, 45 deaths over New Year’s Eve long weekend

More than half the new cases were in Fraser Health

A nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
B.C. plans for COVID-19 ‘mass vaccination’ by March

At least two more vaccines expected to be approved

12990 Pixton Road in Lake Country. (BC Assessment)
Thompson-Okanagan’s most expensive home located in Lake Country

Central Okanagan take the top 20 spots on BC Assessment’s list of highest-valued residential properties in the region

The Ribbons of Green Trails Society and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail are calling on the Regional District of North Okanagan to install two chemical toilets at Kekuli Bay to serve Okanagan Rail Trail users. (File)
Advocacy group calls for more toilets on Okanagan Rail Trail

Vernon trails society calls for two toilets between Coldstream and Lake Country for rail trail users

Cold Tea Restaurant. (Google Maps)
Vancouver restaurant faces backlash, accused of hosting 100-person party on New Year’s Eve

COVID restrictions meant the restaurant could not host parties of any size

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle (center) sings “Ordinary Day” with a virtual choir of 200 physicians from all over Canada. The video draws attention to A Dollar A Day Foundation, which supports those suffering with mental health and addiction issues. (Screenshot/YouTube)
VIDEO: 200-physician choir sings to benefit mental health, addiction recovery

Led by Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle, the video calls attention to mental health needs

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Police dog helps nab prolific North Okanagan offender

New Year’s Day situation follows man from reported B&E to ATV incident

B.C. Hydro rates are set to potentially increase by almost 3 per cent beginning in April, pending a decision from the B.C. Utilities Commission. (File)
What will cost more in 2021 in B.C.?

Hydro, Fortis rates go up, as does minimum wage

Big White Ski Resort recently submitted its 2020 Master Plan to the province. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
Bigger White: Ski resort eyes massive, long-term expansion

Big White’s new 2020 Master Plan shows resort’s intention to more than double in size over the next 60 years

Most Read