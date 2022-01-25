Van damaged by BB gun. (Crime Stoppers)

Van damaged by BB gun. (Crime Stoppers)

After school vans shot at with BB guns outside Kelowna YMCA

The incident happened on Hartman Road sometime on Jan. 15

Two vans used for after-school transportation and programs were recently targeted by vandals outside the YMCA on Hartman Road.

The two white Ford Transit 350 Sunshine Coach vans had most of the windows shot out with a BB gun, on Jan. 15. According to Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers, 10 windows were broken.

“This was the second occurrence in two weeks, causing the vans to be taken off the road for maintenance instead of being used by the facility for children’s after-school transportation and programs,” stated crime stoppers.

Kelowna RCMP is investigating.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

READ MORE: No answers a week after dog park death, as other unsolved murders loom in Kelowna

READ MORE: Arrest after sledgehammer and knife attack on Village of Keremeos staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeKelowna

Previous story
Four injured in water taxi crash near Tofino
Next story
Canada faces criticism for ‘soft’ response to Ukraine amid Russia threat

Just Posted

Salmon Arm council agreed at a Jan. 24, 2022 council meeting to sell a piece of city property in the industrial park to Northern Plastics Ltd. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council approves sale of city land in Salmon Arm industrial park to Northern Plastics

Due to construction of the Ross Street Underpass, the water for several properties in the 300-block of Ross Street NE will be shut off Jan. 26 from 6 a.m. to noon. (File photo)
Taps to dry up Wednesday morning for some properties on Salmon Arm’s Ross Street

The next appearance in Salmon Arm court for Dorian Bell, 32, charged with dangerous driving causing death in a May 2021 crash in Sicamous, will be Feb. 1, 2022. (File photo)
Man charged in crash that caused death of Malakwa woman changes plea to not guilty

A community park complete with over $100,000 of playground equipment is proposed for Eagle Bay. (File photo)
$100k playground equipment purchase approved for future South Shuswap park