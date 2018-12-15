The Salmon Arm landfill. (File photo)

Agreement to purchase property for Salmon Arm Landfill extended

CSRD has six months to get Ministry of Environment approval and city rezoning

  • Dec. 15, 2018 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors have authorized an extension to an agreement to purchase property adjacent to the Salmon Arm Landfill for future expansion purposes.

The resolution involves an agreement with Mounce Construction Ltd. to buy 20 acres of land at 2750 40th St. SE, subject to the property being successfully rezoned to comply with the City of Salmon Arm’s Official Community Plan.

Related: Acquisition of property for landfill expansion delayed

The negotiated price of the property is $750,000 plus taxes.

This resolution was passed in-camera, without the public present, as is legally permitted by the community charter. It was then authorized for public release on Dec. 7, states a news release from the CSRD.

The six-month extension of the purchase agreement was needed to allow additional time for the Ministry of Environment to determine approvals and for the CSRD to be able to address the rezoning required by the City of Salmon Arm. The property acquisition date in the agreement is June 30, 2019.

