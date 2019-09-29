Emergency crews, similar to this accident earlier this year in the Fraser Valley, transported one person to a waiting air ambulance on Enderby-Mabel Lake Road early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle rollover accident on a forest service road near Kingfisher. (Black Press - file photo)

Air ambulance called after early morning North Okanagan rollover

One man taken to hospital, second person uninjured, after rollover on FSR east of Enderby

An air ambulance transported an injured man to hospital following an early morning rollover on a North Okanagan forest service road Sunday.

The man was travelling in a pickup truck with a woman when their vehicle left the forest service road at around the five kilometre mark shortly before 7:30 a.m.

“Hunters found the pair and brought them down to the (Enderby-Mabel Lake) road where we could meet up with them,” said Enderby Fire Department Chief Cliff Vetter, whose department was called to the scene along with an ambulance.

READ MORE: One trapped, one thrown from truck in Enderby crash

READ MORE: Enderby fire crew contains house blaze to basement

“The man had been complaining about abdominal pain, and an air ambulance had been dispatched.”

The helicopter landed in a field about two kilometres back toward Enderby on the Enderby-Mabel Lake Road, and took the man to hospital to have his injuries checked out.

The female passenger was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Weed killer sabotage claimed in Langley blueberry farm lawsuit
Next story
Air ambulance called after early morning North Okanagan rollover

Just Posted

Air ambulance called after early morning North Okanagan rollover

One man taken to hospital, second person uninjured, after rollover on FSR east of Enderby

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Clouds, showers, wind

Sunday looks gloomy and wet while sun is forecast for most of the upcoming week

Word on the street: What do you see being the impact of the recent climate strikes around the world?

With millions of people attending climate strike rallies across the world, the… Continue reading

In Photos: Competitors fly high at the Josh Jam skate competition

The event was held at the Blackburn skatepark

In Photos: Runners begin the 60 km Lewiston Ultra Marathon in Salmon Arm

The race connects Salmon Arm and Sicamous

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Salmon Arm History in Pictures: Moving house

This image of the Readers’ house being moved from Ross Street shows… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Province showing clear signs it’s heading for deficits

Weed killer sabotage claimed in Langley blueberry farm lawsuit

The owners of a Langley farm are suing over the death of their crops

VIDEO: Canada conquers at world indoor lacrosse championship in B.C.

Undefeated, every time

Reilly leads B.C. Lions to gritty 25-23 win over Alouettes

QB tosses for 309 yards as Leos keep faint playoff hopes alive

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

She was Surrey’s first professional female firefighter and now she’s retiring

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

B.C. photographer surprised to find church built in 1876 destroyed

Church in Quilchena was set ablaze in January, but will be rebuilt

Most Read