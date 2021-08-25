The Air Canada logo is seen on a hangar at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Air Canada logo is seen on a hangar at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Air Canada brings in mandatory COVID vaccination policy for all employees, new hires

New policy would bring it into accord with proposed federal rules

All new and existing employees with Air Canada must be vaccinated against COVID-19, the airline announced Wednesday (Aug. 25).

The airline said that all staff will have to report their vaccination status by Oct. 30.

The move comes after the federal government said in August that it would require all employees in federally regulated industries to be vaccinated as soon as the end of September but no later than the end of October. Interprovincial plane and train passengers is also scheduled to be required near the end of October.

Air Canada is the first major airline in the country to come out with an official policy before a federal requirement comes into effect.

“Under the mandatory vaccination policy, testing will not be offered as an alternative,” the airline said in a statement, but noted that it will accommodate those who cannot be immunized for medical reasons.

Those who choose not to get vaccinated by Oct. 30 however will face “consequences up to and including unpaid leave or termination.”

READ MORE: Mandatory COVID vaccines for passengers on planes, trains and cruise ships in Canada

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Air CanadaCoronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Quebec man killed after being hit by two vehicles on Highway 97 near Oliver
Next story
West Kelowna rejects highrise lookout at Goats Peak Winery

Just Posted

Jill Colby holds a bouquet of Sicamous-grown flowers out front of her ‘Petal Pod’ storefront at Bruhn Crossing, 1214 Riverside Avenue in Sicamous. She was selling flowers alongside her partner of 13 years, Bevan Burke, on Aug. 20, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous florist puts heart and soil into her business

Tori Jewell was recognized as one the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Kristal Burgess photo)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 under 40: Tori Jewell

The Hydrophis cyanocinctus can breathe through an area of skin between its snout and the roof of the head. (Oksana Golubeva/Shutterstock)
Morning Start: Some sea snakes can breathe through their skin

A firefighter extinguishes a hotspot on Aug. 24 near a Westside Road property impacted by the White Rock Lake wildfire. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Central Okanagan White Rock Lake wildfire evacuees invited to public info session