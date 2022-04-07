A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Air Canada says it is suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to extended flying times and a refueling stop that are needed to avoid Russian and Ukraine airspace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Air Canada says it is suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to extended flying times and a refueling stop that are needed to avoid Russian and Ukraine airspace. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Air Canada to suspend flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer

Flights unavailable from early June to early September due to Ukraine war

Air Canada says it is suspending flights between Vancouver and Delhi this summer due to the difficulties of avoiding Russian and Ukrainian airspace.

The airline says in a release Wednesday that the change is necessary because of extended flying times and a refuelling stop that are needed for routes that avoid the area.

It says wind and weather conditions in South Asia are also expected to add to the challenge.

Flights between Vancouver and Delhi will be unavailable between June 2 and Sept. 6, and from June 4 to Sept. 8 between Delhi and Vancouver.

Air Canada says it may reinstate the route earlier if conditions allow.

The airline says anyone whose bookings are affected will be rescheduled on alternate flights without additional fees and it will continue to operate its flights to India from Toronto and Montreal.

RELATED: Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights

Air CanadaIndiatravel

Previous story
Gas project off Newfoundland approved if it achieves net-zero emissions by 2050
Next story
Motorists urged to watch for hazards after rollerblader falls onto Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Chase RCMP issued a request on April 7 for the public’s assistance in locating Chelsey Christian, 37, who is missing and her family is concerned about her well-being. (Chase RCMP image)
Chase RCMP would like the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman

Direct Drive Driver Training owner/instructor Lisa Bennett was with a student when her vehicle’s rear dash cam captured footage of a man on rollerblades falling from the sidewalk into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm. The driver of the oncoming vehicle was able to stop without hitting the man. (Lisa Bennett photo)
Motorists urged to watch for hazards after rollerblader falls onto Highway 1 in Salmon Arm

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Your dishwasher is adjustable

Music of the Night: The Concert Tour stops at Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on April 26, 2022. (Music of the Night photo)
Musical celebration of composer Andrew Lloyd Webber coming to Salmon Arm