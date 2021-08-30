Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at an announcement of proposed new legislation to protect Alberta’s mountains and watershed from coal mining in Calgary on Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta MLA Shannon Phillips speaks at an announcement of proposed new legislation to protect Alberta’s mountains and watershed from coal mining in Calgary on Monday, March 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta government backbencher denies advocating for COVID case spike in unvaccinated

Alberta has well over one million unvaccinated residents, including 660,000 children under 12

The chairman of Alberta’s United Conservative caucus is denying he said he wanted more unvaccinated people to catch COVID-19 so the province could attain herd immunity.

Nathan Neudorf says he wants cases to go down and that getting more people vaccinated is the best way to achieve that.

On Friday, Neudorf, the legislature member for Lethbridge-East, told a local news program he hoped Alberta would see a rise in COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated.

He told the program that having infections sweep through unprotected people could result in herd immunity — leaving the virus with no one else to infect and thereby causing cases to fall.

Alberta has well over one million unvaccinated residents, including 660,000 children under 12, who are not eligible to get shots.

Opposition NDP critic Shannon Phillips calls Neudorf’s remarks “odious” and urged him to apologize and resign as caucus chairman.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaCoronavirusunited conservative party

Previous story
B.C. ending contracts for health care housekeeping, food services
Next story
Liberals, Conservatives take aim at opposing candidates as campaign hits third week

Just Posted

From left: Mel Arnold, Conservatives; Kyle Delfing, People’s Party of Canada; Shelley Desautels, Liberal; Andrea Gunner, Green; and Ron Johnston, NDP, are the five candidates vying for the North Okanagan-Shuswap seat in the Sept. 20, 2021, federal election.
2 chances to hear from North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates coming up

Nalayia Taylor and Rhyan Leggett Grayston raise funds for firefighters at their roadside sales table at the corner of 10th Street SW and 10th Avenue SW on Friday, Aug. 27. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Young Salmon Arm residents raise funds for firefighters

Doug Peng (left) and Ian Baillie, who also own Sicamous fixture G&G Kitchen and Tap, have been in business together for two years. The Narrows Smokehouse is their new restaurant on Main Street. It features meats cooked low and slow in a smoker they brought in from the southern U.S. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
‘You can’t rush it’: Meats smoked low and slow at new restaurant in Sicamous

The bromelain enzyme in pineapples breaks down protein chains. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Pineapple works as a natural meat tenderizer