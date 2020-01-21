The Revelstoke RCMP responded to a fatal truck incident Jan. 20 at around 7:40 p.m. (File photo)

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occured Jan. 20, closing the highway till 1:30 a.m.

A driver from Alberta has died in an accident between his truck and a semi.

Around 7:40 p.m. on Jan. 20, the RCMP, BC Ambulance Service and Revelstoke Fire Rescue responded to the collision approximately 35 km east of Revelstoke on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The driver of the truck died at the scene, despite witnesses attempting first aid. The driver of the semi was transported to the Revelstoke hospital with serious neck injuries.

“Through the course of the investigation it was determined that the passenger truck had struck another tractor trailer vehicle approximately 1 km earlier and then went head on into the second tractor trailer,” said Staff Sgt. Kurt Grabinsky in a media release. “Alcohol may have been a factor.”

According to the news release the road conditions were rated as “good winter driving” at the time with temperatures at approximately -5 Celsius with clear roads and excellent visibility.

The highway was closed until the investigation concluded and the vehicles could be removed. It was open again at around 1:30 a.m.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort
Next story
Liberal priorities for minority Parliament, NAFTA ratification, assault rifle ban

Just Posted

Video: Bobcat infiltrates Salmon Arm couple’s coop

Police officers credited for attempting to assist with animal’s extraction

Chilliwack on the map for Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Canadian music legends confirmed for 28th annual music festival

CSRD green light’s Blind Bay cannabis store, provincial approval required

Public survey shows 55 per cent in favour, 42 per cent opposed to proposed outlet

Driver of speedboat in fatal Shuswap Lake houseboat collision denied parole

Court says Leon Reinbrecht unwilling to accept culpability for “reckless, thrill-seeking behaviour”

Mould mitigation at Sicamous elementary school near complete

School District #83 superintendent says health concerns have been resolved

Buckle up: What to watch as Trump impeachment trial takes off

The Senate trail begins Tuesday

Morning Start: 3D printed steak? No way…

Your morning start for Tuesday, January 21, 2020.

Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

The collision occurred Jan. 20, closing the highway east of Revelstoke till 1:30 a.m.

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

VIDEO: B.C. mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Samajam gets Okanagan kids in the groove

Children make music at Performing Arts Centre show Saturday

Human rights tribunal to hear case regarding alleged violation at Okanagan school

An Okanagan mother alleges a school did not make accommodations for her daughter’s seizure disorder.

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

North Okanagan woman pleas for return of stolen scooter

‘It’s been another kick in the teeth… how do you get ahead and keep your head above water?’

Most Read