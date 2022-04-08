Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds

Created habitat for Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds is expected to take at least 50 years

The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north.

The plans for the Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds are intended to bring the amount of usable caribou habitat in the area up to 65 per cent in accordance with federal guidelines.

That process is expected to take at least 50 years.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association welcomed the emphasis on co-ordinating road building as well as managing and reducing the effects of forestry and oil and gas activity.

But she says the plans delay most of the hard work for at least a decade and lack specifics on how habitat will be maintained and restored.

Campbell says that means the province will continue to rely for the foreseeable future on shooting and poisoning wolves in the area to keep caribou on the landscape.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Watching the “gals”: First Nations guardians for caribou cows helps B.C. herd triple

CaribouWildlife

Previous story
‘Bikes, babes & beer’: Sicamous council puts foot down over planned Son of Stomp event
Next story
Budget fails North Okanagan-Shuswap residents trying to recover: MP

Just Posted

Rona in Salmon Arm opened its doors Friday, April 8 for a ‘soft opening’ with many people coming in to see the newly renovated business which is under new ownership. (Lachlan Labere - Salmon Arm Observer)
RONA Salmon Arm busy with customers for April 8 ‘soft opening’

Sicamous’ Main Street is lined with bikes during the 2018 Summer Stomp Show and Shine. There are no Main Street events proposed with the Son of Stomp event being planned for Sicamous’ dog park on July 15/16. (File photo)
‘Bikes, babes & beer’: Sicamous council puts foot down over planned Son of Stomp event

The District of Sicamous will be drafting a letter to the federal government in opposition to a proposed luxury tax on cars, aircraft and boats. (Scottslm/Pixabay photo)
Sicamous council speaks out against proposed federal luxury tax on new boats

In addition to volunteering with the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, Brenda M’Clellan is also an avid curler and supporter of the Friends Abreast dragon boat team. (Contributed)
Hometown Hero: Salmon Arm Folk Music Society volunteer finds joy in sharing her expertise