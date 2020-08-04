Alberta vehicles allegedly damaged in Summerland

Lug nuts loosened, windows smashed in several instances in Okanagan community

Vehicles bearing Alberta license plates have been allegedly vandalized in Summerland.

In late July, an Alberta woman’s car received damage to the hub and rim, when the front wheel came off while driving on Highway 1 near Canmore, Alta.

The woman had been staying with her parents in Summerland for three weeks before the incident occurred.

More recently, two trucks with Alberta license plates were damaged while in Summerland.

READ ALSO: Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

READ ALSO: Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

The two vehicles, both parked on Giants Head Road, had their driver’s side and passenger’s side windows smashed.

Nothing was taken from either of the vehicles, said Sgt. Dave Preston of the Summerland RCMP detachment.

While each of the vehicles in these instances had Alberta license plates, and while Alberta motorists have received vandalism and angry notes elsewhere in British Columbia this year, Preston said the incidents might not be done by people targetting Albertans.

“It just happened that all three were from Alberta,” he said.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Summerland RCMP detachment at 250-494-7416 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Preston added that British Columbia residents driving with Alberta license plates should switch to B.C. plates.

“If you’re going to be living here, you should have a B.C. license plate,” he said.

Those new to the province have 90 days to switch to a B.C. driver’s license and 30 days to switch their vehicle registrations and insurance. There are some exceptions, for students and foreign workers.

Those who do not have their license switched to a B.C. driver’s license could face a charge of driving without a license, which comes with a $276 fine.

Those who reside here but do not have B.C. license plates could be charged with driving without insurance. This comes with a fine of $598. Also, their vehicle could be towed, Preston said.

