Alert for Township of Spallumcheen lifted

An evacuation alert for the Township of Spallumcheen was lifted Wednesday, Sept. 1, upon a recommendation from the B.C. Wildfire Service. (Township of Spallumcheen photo)

An evacuation alert for the Township of Spallumcheen in relation to the White Rock Lake fire has been lifted as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The move is based on the recommendations of the BC Wildfire Service.

The township’s Emergency Operation Centre remains operational from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and continues to work with BC Wildfire and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department.

The best location to find updated information for Spallumcheen residents is the Township of Spallumcheen website www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca as well as the BC Wildfire website.

The BCWS said Wednesday no further growth was observed on the fire on Aug. 31. Planned ignitions in Irish Creek, plus rain from Mother Nature across the fire, reduced the risk of further spread on most of the fire perimeter.

Please check Environment Canada’s website for current air quality risk levels in the North Okanagan.

