Alleged firearm report leads to Okanagan motel investigation

Vernon RCMP pictured with weapons trained on room of 32nd Street motel Saturday; no firearm found in room

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers focus on a Vernon motel room in the 4100 block of 32nd Street Saturday, May 29, shortly before 8 p.m. Police were investigating a report of an individual allegedly with a firearm in one of the rooms. Contact was made with the individuals in the room, who complied fully with police. No firearm was found. A man was arrested but released from custody a short time later. (Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon photo)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP managed to safely resolve a situation allegedly involving a firearm on Saturday evening, May 29, in Vernon.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 4100-block of 32nd Street. Police received information one of the individuals involved was in possession of a handgun.

To ensure the safety of both police and the public, nearby residents were evacuated while police contained the area with the assistance of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services. The on-scene officers made contact with the individuals inside who complied and willingly surrendered to police without incident.

“Investigators at the scene completed a search of the premise and no firearm was located,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “Our officers treat every firearms complaint as real until proven otherwise and must take the appropriate action to ensure the safety of themselves and the public. We want to thank everyone involved for their co-operation as we took the necessary steps to safely resolve this situation.”

A 29 year old man was arrested at the time and was released shortly after without charges. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

