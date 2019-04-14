Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer

Update: Two men shot in Salmon Arm Church

A MedEvac is on scene

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

A shooting in the Salmon Arm Church of Christ has been confirmed by a witness.

Two men were shot.

MedEvac is on scene now.

The section of 5th Ave. SW in front of the church remains closed to traffic as police investigate.

Original

An alleged RCMP incident at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm has a MedEvac on the way to pick up a patient.

The air ambulance is currently on its way to pick up the injured person (people).

There is no further information available that this time.

A reporter is on their way to the scene.

