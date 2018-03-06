Image credit: Kamloops This Week

Alleged Wolf Pack gangster gets three years, but will be free in weeks

Bruce Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the local faction of the Wolf Pack

alleged Kamloops gang leader whose loaded handgun was found by police executing a search warrant in 2016 was sentenced Monday to nearly three years behind bars, but he will be out of jail in less than a month after being credited for time served.

Bruce Davis, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted firearm. He had been facing 17 additional drug- and firearm-related charges — allegations that were stayed on Monday — stemming from a police raid of his Batchelor Heights townhouse on May 26, 2016.

During a court appearance in June 2016, Davis was described by the Crown as the leader of the local faction of the Wolf Pack, a Lower Mainland-based coalition of gangsters from the Hells Angels, Independent Soldiers and Red Scorpions.

Related: Gang shooting trial offer insights into Kelowna’s underworld

In court on Monday, Crown prosecutor Adrienne Murphy said police believed Davis was working for a criminal organization at the time of the bust, using the Batchelor residence as part of a drug-trafficking operation.

Court has heard the raid turned up more than $25,000 in cash, drugs and a number of firearms — including some hidden in an attic. One gun seized was a Tec-9 with a 13-inch silencer. Two others were loaded “ghost guns,” which are built illegally with no traceable markings.

Davis’ gun, a rare .25-calibre pistol, was found in a box containing his wallet and passport.

Davis, who has been behind bars since his arrest, was one of three people taken into custody following the raid. His girlfriend, Amanda Nicholson, and Christopher Pace, described in court as Davis’ underling, each received 15-month jail sentences last year.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stephen Harrison sentenced Davis to 33 months in prison, but credited him with all but 28 days of that sentence for time served since his arrest.

Related: Arrests in Delta Grand shooting spell relief for Kelowna

