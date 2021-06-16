Ambitious spa resort proposed for West Kelowna hilltop

The Shannon View Drive hilltop was originally slated for a residential project

A prominent West Kelowna hilltop could soon be home to a new resort and spa.

Named Baden Spa, the large hotel and spa is proposed on Shannon View Drive, which has been sitting vacant since 2013 after plans to build a 49-unit townhouse development did not go through.

Since that time, there haven’t been any other development or rezoning applications for the area — until now.

The lot is currently zoned for low-density multiple-family homes, but the applicant Murdoch and Company Architecture is proposing that the area be rezoned to accommodate its tourist and commercial purposes.

The company’s plan includes building access roads, an administration building, a bistro/restaurant, cabins, hotel buildings, a silent spa, a regular spa, a building for staff housing, and treatment rooms.

The hotel is proposed to have about 188 units, while the cabins are proposed to have approximately ten two-bedroom units.

The project will go through West Kelowna’s advisory planning committee on Wednesday (June 16) before it lands on councillors’ desks at a later date for final approval.

