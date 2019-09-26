An unnamed Abbotsford student laying in a hospital bed. His mom claims the middle school where her son attends left him to walk home alone after showing signs of stroke. (Facebook photo)

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

An Abbotsford mother is claiming the middle school her son attends didn’t follow proper medical procedure after her son exhibited signs of a stroke while in class.

The mother said 15 minutes before school ended on Monday, her son started slurring his words and lost function in his left arm and left side of his face.

He tried to notify his teacher something was wrong.

“Instead of calling 911 or even myself, he sent [my son] on his way to walk home alone,” she said in a social media post.

The school district procedure for staff during an emergency medical situation involving a student states the school should immediately call an ambulance and inform the parent or guardian. Even when a student becomes ill at school the procedure dictates the student should never be sent home unaccompanied.

READ MORE: B.C. mom wants defibrillators put into schools after teen son’s cardiac arrest

READ MORE: Abbotsford school raises $10k for heart and stroke

As her son walked home, the mother said she received a “frightening” phone call from him. She immediately went to pick him up and take him to Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

“[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there,” she said. “He was 15 minutes in the opposite direction of our home. He was white as a ghost, had very large pupils and could not smile on the left side of his face.”

The student had stroke blood-work done, and an x-ray and a emergency CT scan taken before being transported by ambulance to the B.C. Children’s Hospital for further testing.

He eventually regained motor function and is now recovering at home. His mother said doctors think he suffered a small stroke on the right side of his brain or a rare type of migraine.

Communications manager for the school district, Kayla Stuckart, said the district is aware of the situation and working with the school administration to figure out what happened.

“We are actively working with our school administration to examine the situation to ensure that district policies for managing student emergencies and health incidents are properly followed. We will continue to do our best to provide a safe place for our children to grow and learn.”

Previous story
‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM
Next story
Climate talk in South Okanagan focused on how citizens can make an impact

Just Posted

Salmon Arm yoga studio to host adorable, adoptable rescue kittens

100 per cent of the proceeds of this Sunday’s event go to helping animals

Salmon Arm church community solar array honours environmentalist

Ribbon cut to launch community-owned 30-panel solar array

Vehicles may become home for at least two staff evicted from Salmon Arm assisted-living facility

Residents, staff at McGuire Lake Congregate Living still looking for places to live

Production workers needed in Vernon

Work for Black Press Media in Vernon today

Shuswap projects left with uncertain future after rural dividend funding suspended

Application process for funding halted so money can go to struggling forestry sector.

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Angry Abbotsford mom claims school sent son home alone after showing signs of stroke

‘[He] was so disoriented. He was lost, had no memory to where he was or why he was there’

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Climate talk in South Okanagan focused on how citizens can make an impact

Dr. Rose Murphy, from Simon Fraser University, is a guest of First Things First Okanagan

8,000 Vernon residents without power

There is no estimated time for when it will be restored

Penticton students get green light to attend Climate Strike

The strike is scheduled for noon on Sept. 27 at 171 Main St.

COLUMN: Looking back over 25 years of changes

Summerland Review editor has reported on the community since 1994

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

Body of missing woman found in Okanagan

COSAR, Vernon, Coldstream and Penticton members teamed up in the search efforts

Most Read