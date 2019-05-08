Paramedics watch as an air ambulance helicopter takes off with the man injured in a shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14. (File photo) Paramedics watch as an air ambulance helicopter takes off with the man injured in a shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ on Sunday, April 14. (File photo)

Another court date set in Salmon Arm church shooting

Adjournments in Salmon Arm Provincial Court to allow time for consultation with lawyer

Another court date has been set for the man charged in the fatal shooting at a Salmon Arm Church.

Matrix Savage Gathergood, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising his face with intent to commit an offence following the shooting on Sunday, April 14 during a church service at Salmon Arm Church of Christ.

His next appearance in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm is set for Tuesday, June 4.

Gathergood made his first appearance via phone on Monday, April 15, followed by a video appearance April 23 and another on May 7.

Aside from his initial appearance, the others have been to provide enough time to consult with his lawyer.

Read more: Court hearing for man charged in fatal church shooting adjourned to May

Two men were shot, one who was killed and another who is recovering from a leg wound. The accused and his victim knew each other and the shooting is considered targeted.

