Another COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care centre

There are now seven outbreaks at Central Okanagan long-term care facilities

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna, bringing the total number of outbreaks at Interior Health (IH) facilities in the Central Okanagan to seven.

The outbreak was declared at the senior’s facility on Aug. 24. IH confirmed that there are currently six active cases: five residents and one staff member.

Elsewhere in Kelowna, the David Lloyd Jones long-term care has 51 cases: 38 residents and 13 staff, with five deaths connected to the outbreak.

READ MORE: One more death reported at long-term care facility in Kelowna

The Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care has 30 cases: 19 residents and 11 staff, with three deaths connected to the outbreak. The Hawthorn Park retirement residence has five cases: one resident and four staff.

Sun Pointe Village has five resident cases, while the Village at Mill Creek retirement home has three cases: two residents and one staff.

Elsewhere, the Brookhaven Care Centre in West Kelowna has 30 cases: 10 residents and 20 staff, with two deaths connected to the outbreak.

Recent data from the BC Centre for Disease Control show that the Central Okanagan health area, which includes the area between Peachland and Lake Country, recorded 737 cases of the virus between Aug. 15 and 21, almost 200 fewer than the record 922 the week previous. The decline comes following four straight weeks of increases.

READ MORE: Weekly COVID cases down in the Central Okanagan after a month of increases

— With files from Michael Rodriguez

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19KelownaOkanagan