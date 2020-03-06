Another tree and nearby building in Salmon Arm fall victim to high winds

A decades-old storage building in the 700 block of Fifth Street SE in Salmon Arm withstands the weight of a large fir tree that was blown over during the high winds overnight on March 3/4. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Yet another building was the victim of a falling tree during Salmon Arm’s recent high winds.

Glynne and Carol Ann Green have a storage building in their yard in the 700 block of Fifth Street SE.

According to Glynne, Carol Ann got up around 12:30 a.m. on March 4 because there was so much gusting outside. Then she heard the tree go.

“She said it sounded like two gunshots.”

Glynne surmised that the first loud crack was the base of the large fir splitting and falling over, followed by the second crack as the tree hit their storage building.

“As the whiplash action snapped the top off, there was another loud crack,” he said.

Not long after the tree came down, the power went out because another tree landed on the power lines on their street.

Trees also came down on buildings in other areas of the city, including two homes not far from the Greens’: one in the 300 block of Seventh Street SE and another nearby in the 800 block of First Avenue SE.

Glynne said he and Carol Ann marvelled at the strength of their building because it was damaged but not destroyed.

Carol Ann guesses it might have been built in the late 1940s as it was the home of Jamieson’s plumbing and heating business many years ago.

A large fir tree in the 700 block of Fifth Street SE in Salmon Arm was the victim of the high winds in the early hours of March 4, falling on a storage building and then cracking again when it hit the roof. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)