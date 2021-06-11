Another young man missing in Manning Park

GSAR is employing helicopters in the search for missing teen in Manning Park. File photo

Helicopters are flying over Manning Park today, Friday, June 11, searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the missing teen is from Montreal and moved to the park five days ago for a job.

“He was not dressed for the environment,” said Hughes. “He was wearing shorts.”

The man went missing at about 1 p.m. on June 10 but managed to contact family and friends by cell phone from an unspecified mountain peak. He indicated he was lost.

Contact soon ceased. “We believe his phone died,” said Hughes.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue is conducting the search.

This situation coincides with a fresh search effort by the family of Jordan Naterer, 25, who went missing in Manning Park in October 2020.

Beginning Friday, June 11, a team from Please Bring Me Home is searching new areas of the park using canine teams.

