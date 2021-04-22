A screen capture from Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s Twitch live stream of his rally in Kelowna’s Stuart Park on April 22, 2021. (therealchrisskytv/Twitch.tv)

Anti-mask activist Chris Sky descends on Kelowna, incites violation of COVID-19 health orders

The appearance is part of Chris “Sky” Saccoccia’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ that is currently travelling cross-country

An increasingly prominent Canadian anti-restriction activist drew a crowd at his Kelowna rally, inciting his supporters to violate COVID-19 health orders.

Chris “Sky” Saccoccia, known for making scenes at grocery stores, held a rally at Stuart Park on Thursday evening. He spoke to a crowd of a couple of hundred people from across the Thompson Okanagan region while live-streaming the event on the website Twitch.

“Every single person needs to not comply with their testing, with their vaccination, with their forced quarantine, with their business closures… Not complying is the only way to stop this,” he said.

At one point, Saccoccia invited some local business owners on stage. Dynamic Tattoos owner Ryan Scarpino briefly took the mic to proudly proclaim he’s been tattooing people without a mask on and doesn’t require his clients to wear masks.

The appearance is one of many on Saccoccia’s cross-country “Freedom Convoy,” which has earned him condemnation from Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who said Saccoccia is not welcome in the province.

In recent months, Saccoccia has managed to get himself charged for breaking the Quarantine Act, banned from Instagram and placed on the no-fly list, all the while making a name for himself among anti-restriction crowds across the nation.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has revealed past comments Saccoccia made denying the holocaust and some that tout anti-Semitic, anti-Black, homophobic and Islamophobic rhetoric.

Also on Thursday, health officials announced 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 across B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called increasing hospitalization numbers “alarming” and pleaded with people to limit their travel and get vaccinated when they can to reduce the pressure on hospitals.

READ MORE: B.C. sees 1,006 COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

