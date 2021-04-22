‘Anyone lose a dock?’ in North Okanagan

Wooden structure spotted at south end of Kalamalka Lake

Waterfront owners on Kalamalka Lake might want to check their docks, as one was spotted floating around the Oyama end of the lake Thursday, April 22. (Nick Clements photo)

Any Kalamalka Lake waterfront owners might want to check if they are missing something.

“Anyone lose a dock? There’s one floating around south end of Kalamalka Lake,” Oyama resident Nick Clements said in a social media post Thursday, April 22.

The wooden structure likely got away during high winds.

Water