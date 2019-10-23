The Apex Volunteer Fire Bridge has received a donated AED from the Sheeprock Lodge Strata in order to help the brigade offer medical response. The strata is challenging other Apex communities to step up and continue to donate needed medical supplies to assist in the brigade’s efforts. (Contributed)

Apex Volunteer Fire Brigade receives AED donation from Sheeprock Lodge Strata

The brigade is asking for more donations in order to offer medical responses

The Apex Volunteer Fire Brigade now has an increased ability to save lives, thanks to a generous donation by the Sheeprock Lodge Strata.

According to a release, the strata recently donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the brigade in order to assist with its ongoing journey towards offering medical responses. An AED can be used to shock a victim’s heart when performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Sheeprock Lodge Strata is challenging other Apex community stratas to step up and donate other needed medical supplies to the volunteer fire brigade. Items listed as needed in the release include a Combi Carrier II & Head Immobilizer, a RedVac Vacuum Mattress with pump and bag, and Pelican Medical Response Kits.

While these items come with a large price tag, stratas are able to pruchase them at a discounted rate. For more information about the Apex Volunteer Fire Brigade, or to arrange a donation, call Caroline Lachapelle at 581-999-2453.

