A bitter cold snap gripping much of British Columbia’s south coast, central and northeast regions is being compounded by strong winds in some southern areas and snow in the central Interior. A woman walks through a snow covered plaza in downtown Vancouver, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

A bitter cold snap gripping much of British Columbia’s south coast, central and northeast regions is being compounded by strong winds in some southern areas and snow in the Central Interior.

Environment Canada is maintaining special weather statements from Metro Vancouver, east to the central Rockies and north to the Peace region as a blast of arctic air plunges Interior temperatures as low as -25 C.

The inner south coast is milder but the frigid air, along with winds packing gusts up to 90 km/h, have created conditions that feel close to -10 C, and those winds are also sweeping across Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands.

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight across Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and southern Vancouver Island, although the utility estimated power would be restored to most areas through the day.

Outages prompted the North Vancouver School District to delay openings at 12 public schools until 11 a.m.

The storm also dumped as much as 15 centimetres of snow in the Chilcotin region.

The weather office says the wind and snow will ease in all areas, although it warns the icy arctic chill will hover and deepen over the province for the rest of the week.

READ MORE: November snowfall hits parts of the Lower Mainland

READ MORE: Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted
Next story
Vancouver-raised model-actor Godfrey Gao dies on set

Just Posted

Letter: No cost to showing respect, decency to Salmon Arm’s homeless population

Writer asks you to imagine yourself in the shoes of someone living on the street

Just for Kicks dancers join Shuswap Men’s Chorus for Seasons Glow

Concert scheduled for Dec. 4 at the Nexus

City review concludes Salmon Arm panhandling bylaw warranted

Council now looking at other steps to meet needs of people who are homeless

Salmon Arm bus stop wheels down the road to make way for Askew’s patio

Two parking spots will be lost but area to become more ‘vibrant, pedestrian friendly’

Salmon Arm Atom girls hockey team wins Penticton tournament

Salmon Arm team goes undefeated, beating the host team for the championship

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Energy-saving kits available at Sicamous food bank

Kits furnished by BC Hydro include high-efficiency bulbs, weather stripping and more

Saverio’s super sexy 60th slides into Status, Okanagan nightclub

Owner marks milestone birthday with Maestro Fresh Wes

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Most Read