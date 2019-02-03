Arctic chill to spread over Okanagan

The thermometer will be dropping in the Okanagan this week.

Meteorologists have predicted that an arctic chill is expected to roll through the Okanagan Valley this week. Whereas typically temperatures would hover between 0 C and -7 C in Kelowna, temperatures will drop to about -8 C during the day to -15 C at night.

The sun will still shine on Kelowna from Monday through Wednesday, the same days that will be the coldest, Monday will reach a temperature of -9 C during the day and -15 C at night. Over the weekend it will warm up to -2 C with a chance of flurries Friday, and Saturday will see -3 C.

Vernon will see almost identical weather patterns. North in Salmon Arm there will be a chance of flurries Monday at -10 C and will drop to -16 C to warm up through the week to -3 C Friday.

In the South Okanagan, temperatures will hover between 0 C and -8 C, dropping to -15 C overnight Monday and Tuesday. The sun will shine Monday until Wednesday only to be hidden by clouds the rest of the week.

