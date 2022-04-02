Armstrong Co-op seeking organizations to support with Fuel Good Day funds

Charities and non-profits can apply to receive funds from this year’s initiative until April 30

With gas prices so high, it’s a nice consolation to know that filling your tank is in support of a good cause.

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is making that happen with the return of Fuel Good Day. On Sept. 20, a minimum of 5¢ per litre sold at the Co-op’s gas bars in Armstrong, Vernon and Salmon Arm will go to a local non-profit or charity in each city.

All that’s needed is to decide which organizations will be supported by this year’s Fuel Good Day, and to that end the Co-op is asking organizations to apply to be funding recipients.

Groups must be a registered non-profit or charity operating within the general trading area of the Armstrong Regional Co-op. Preference will be given to those who reflect the cooperative’s principles and support its business objectives.

Applicants are asked to describe their organization and what it would be using the funds for, and also describe how the organization will promote Fuel Good Day 2022.

Having an Armstrong Regional Co-op member number is not a requirement to apply.

The application deadline is at 11:59 p.m. April 30. To submit an application, visit the Co-op’s website.

Brendan Shykora

