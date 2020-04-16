Armstrong girl’s plant sale destroyed

Proceeds from the plant sale were to go to girl’s dream trip to Disneyland

A young Armstrong girl spent hours constructing a plant sale stand in her front yard only to have it vandalized.

“Woke up today (April 16) to see the plant sale my daughter spent hours on has been destroyed,” mother Jonnie McBride wrote in a social media post.

Lily, her daughter, was planning on putting the proceeds toward a trip to Disneyland.

“What kind of person would do something like this,” McBride wrote. “This makes me sick to think there are people like that out there.”

Community members asked if there was anyway they could help out.

One member of the We Love Enderby page asked if there was somewhere donations could be sent to help Lily restock and rebuild.

“I would in a heartbeat,” Maureen Gabert wrote.

Others asked if they could donate their own plants and seedlings to help get her restarted, while others questioned if perhaps the plant stand was destroyed by wildlife.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Okanagan firefighters await news on potential self-isolation house

READ MORE: North Okanagan online to isolate and create

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic
Next story
Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Just Posted

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

Salmon Arm council praises plan for feed mill to support poultry operation

Land commission approval needed because more than 50 per cent of product might come from off-farm

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

City council gives the nod following a couple of years of staff’s discussion with the association

Police watchdog investigates after man seriously injured during arrest near Sicamous

The incident took place around noon on Tuesday, April 14

Chase Fire Department responds to grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

We’re In This Together: Black Press Media puts callout for feel-good community stories

We want to tell uplifting stories you’ve seen in your community during the pandemic

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Kamloops Mountie not responsible for man’s broken heel: police watchdog

The man jumped off a wall and broke a bone in his foot while running from police

eBooks rentals up 42% for Okanagan Regional Library

The library premises closed March 17

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

KVR through Princeton will remain closed to off-road vehicles during COVID crisis

Local ATV groups ask council to delay opening of trail

COVID-19: $100 fines to curb landfill staff abuse in North Okanagan

RDNO set to fine individuals who disobey the golden rule

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

Armstrong girl’s plant sale destroyed

Proceeds from the plant sale were to go to girl’s dream trip to Disneyland

Most Read