The Armstrong Demolition Derby returns today, Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds. Gates open at 10 a.m. The metal mayhem ensues at 11:30 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Armstrong Demolition Derby returns today, Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds. Gates open at 10 a.m. The metal mayhem ensues at 11:30 a.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

Armstrong serves up Thanksgiving demolition derby

Popular smash-and-crash action at the IPE Grounds begins at 11:30 a.m.; gates open at 10 a.m.

The stands will be stuffed and there will be mashing.

The return of the Armstrong Demolition Derby is on the Thanksgiving Sunday menu at the Interior Provincial Exhibition Grounds.

Metal mayhem at its finest, the derby returns after a two-year COVID hiatus.

Gates open at 10 a.m. and the derby begins at 11:30 a.m.

Trucks, cars and mini cars will smash the you-know-what out of each other for more than $13,000 in cash and prizes.

Food vendors will be on-site and there will be a beverage garden available.

Hoodies, toques, T-shirts and hats will be available for sale.

Adult tickets are $20 (cash only), students and seniors are $15 and kids under 10 are admitted free with an adult.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights score in final minute to slip past Kelowna Chiefs 2-1

READ MORE: Blue Jays blow 8-1 lead, swept by Mariners in AL wild-card


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

carscollisionCommunityEventsNorth Okanagan Regional District

Previous story
B.C. agrees to pay $300,000 to couple who say logging flooded their property
Next story
Climate Changed: Communities on edge of catastrophe face choice of fight or flight

Just Posted

Renovation plans proposed for 301 Main St. were well received by the District of Sicamous Planning and Development Committee on Sept. 28, 2022. (District of Sicamous image)
Space for mobile vendor part of renovation plan for Main Street Sicamous property

Numerous beer varies are produced in British Columbia. Do you know which country leads the world in beer consumption? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of wine and beer

Vipers defenceman David Brandes celebrates his first BCHL goal in a 6-5 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
Special teams lift Vernon Vipers over Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Candidates for city councillor attended the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce All Candidates Forum on Oct. 4. From left to right, starting at top of photo, they are, in alphabetical order: Daniel Bardy, incumbent Debbie Cannon, Brian Fletcher, incumbent Kevin Flynn, David Gonella, Deb Haukedal, Robert Johnson, incumbent Tim Lavery, incumbent Sylvia Lindgren, incumbent Louise Wallace Richmond and Kristine Wickner. (Salmon Arm Observer image)
Salmon Arm council hopefuls share views on housing, vaccine mandates and more