Art auction for Okanagan cultural centre makes a splash

“To art!” Judy Rose said, raising her glass.

The sound of clinking wine glasses rang out as 180 art lovers acknowledged the MC’s toast at the eighth Splash of Red fundraiser for the Caetani Centre on Thursday, Aug. 15.

The “almost” annual event raises funds to protect the 120-year-old designated heritage house while expanding its art and cultural programming to the general public, Caetani Centre’s executive director Susan Brandoli said.

Previous Splash of Red events raised around $350,000 funding the Open House Project, which opened the grounds to the public. The funds from this year will go toward upgrades and restoration to the home and the development of the heritage display slated to open in spring 2020.

“The house has been fully upgraded, so it can now accommodate a public gathering,” Brandoli said. “Now, what we’re doing is working with the Vernon Museum to open it up as a heritage site as well.”

Thirty one-of-a-kind artworks were displayed and later put up for auction following the four-course Italian dinner—with wine pairings, of course.

Attendees strolled the grounds, mingling with fellow art lovers and artists, swapping stories and enjoying the warm evening. Red balloons and a rolled-out red carpet guided guests around the beautifully decorated yard.

“We’re really happy with the turnout,” Brandoli said regarding the eclectic crowd. “These are art collectors, art lovers, a lot of the artists are here and people who just want to support the heritage aspect of the house.”

“We’ve been very lucky with the support we’ve got.”

