Aspiring Shuswap entrepreneurs wanted for Dragon’s Den-like experience

Missy Mackintosh flashes an enthusiastic thumbs-up after being selected among the final four competitors in the 2019 Launch-a-Preneur competition. Mackintosh would go on to win the grand prize. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

The event that helped launch the careers of several Shuswap entrepreneurs is coming back for season 6.

Registration is now open for Launch-a-Preneur, a Dragon’s Den-style business development competition designed by Okanagan College Enactus, Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) and Community Futures Shuswap.

The purpose of the three-month program is to assist individuals and teams in successfully planning for and launching their business in the Shuswap, while competing for prize packages in true Dragon’s Den fashion.

The program is divided into two stages: Training and competition.

The first stage, training, consists of a series of six evening workshops supplemented with resources and business mentorship to assist participants in validating their business model and preparing a detailed business plan.

The second stage, competition, refers to the optional final-night competition, where participating “teams” compete for thousands of dollars in prizes and in-kind donations designed to assist with business startups in the Shuswap.

Teams can be comprised of individuals or groups working on developing the same business concept. Participants must have access to the internet, basic computer skills and plan to operate their business within the Shuswap.

Business startups that have been in operation for less than 18 months are also eligible to participate.

For more information and to register, visit launch-a-preneur.ca. Registration closes April 1.

“The most amazing part of the Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur program is how our community comes together to support these teams…” said SAEDS economic development manager Lana Fitt. “The support extends well beyond the program and the prize packages and sees our community following their progress for years to come.”

“The whole Shuswap gets behind these entrepreneurs and creates a supportive environment to foster their start-up.”

Submitted

Read more: Sisters bring Japanese tea experience to Salmon Arm

Read more: Unique auto centre idea wins Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur competition

Read more: Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur named one of B.C.’s best community projects

Read more: Cosmetic line earns top honours in Launch-a-Preneur

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmBusinessDragon's Den