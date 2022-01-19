Aunt of woman found dead in Kelowna launches fundraiser for funeral

Austyn Godfrey was found deceased on Jan. 16 in Kelowna after posting warnings on social media that she may be harmed by a currently un-named man.

Godfrey is loved and was considered, “A beautiful soul that never got see her journey through,” says her Auntie Kelly Robertson. “Austyn never got what this life owed her. She deserves to be reunited with her family and a proper burial.”

Robertson has started a GoFundMe page to cover the costs of transporting Godfrey’s body home and funeral costs.

Austyn’s Mom Michelle and her family are all living in her hometown of Kingston, Ontario.

The Serious Crime Unit is investigating Godfrey’s death as suspicious. The RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Black Press Media has contacted Kelowna RCMP in regards to the man Godfrey was concerned about, but has not yet had a response.

Anyone who may have had any contact with Austyn Godfrey in the days and hours leading up to 8:30 a.m. on Sunday Jan.16, is asked to call the tip line at 250-470-6236.

To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

