A map of the affected regions including Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier National Parks. (Contributed by Avalanche Canada)

A map of the affected regions including Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier National Parks. (Contributed by Avalanche Canada)

Avalanche Canada issues special warning for B.C. and Alberta

Warning is in effect immediately and will apply through Sunday, Feb. 13 for various regions

Avalanche Canada, in partnership with Parks Canada, has issued a special public warning for recreational backcountry users across numerous forecast regions in B.C. and Alberta.

The special warning is in effect immediately and will apply through to the end of Sunday, Feb. 13 for the following regions: Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier National Parks.

“Our main concern is a critical weak layer buried about 60 cm below the snow surface throughout these regions,” said James Floyer, Forecasting Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada in a press release. “This layer is deep enough to produce large avalanches, yet shallow enough to be triggered by a human or machine. The forecast of warm temperatures and sun will contribute to this problem this weekend.”

According to Floyer, the weak layer is most active at treeline elevation where the forest opens up and gives way to the alpine.

“Under the current conditions, sparsely treed slopes do not provide protection from avalanches and could be even more dangerous due to the risk of being swept into trees,” said Floyer. “Lower angled slopes or densely forested areas, where the tree canopies are touching, will be better choices as long as they are not threatened by steep slopes from above.”

According to Avalanche Canada, backcountry users should always check their regional avalanche forecasts at www.avalanche.ca before heading out.

They state that everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential rescue gear (transceiver, probe, and shovel, etc) and the knowledge to use it.

READ MORE: 60 years of avalanche control in Rogers Pass

READ MORE: Avalanche danger around Kootenays changing rapidly due to recent warm, wet storm

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaAvalancheBritish ColumbiaRevelstoke

Previous story
More trucks out of Ottawa’s core, as calls grow for end to border blockades
Next story
$9k seized at traffic stop during joint operation in the South Okanagan

Just Posted

Sunnyside Supermarket provided pizza quesadillas with honey crisp apple slices and a muffin as one of its free hot lunches for North Shuswap Elementary School students in 2022. (Sunnyside Supermarket image)
‘No kid gets left behind’: North Shuswap community supports school lunch program

A map of the affected regions including Sea to Sky, South Coast Inland, Cariboos, North and South Columbias, Kootenay-Boundary, Purcells, and Jasper and Glacier National Parks. (Contributed by Avalanche Canada)
Avalanche Canada issues special warning for B.C. and Alberta

Peggy Maerz, owner of Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre, has won the bid to host the Buckskin Gloves boxing tournament. (File photo)
Buckskin Gloves boxing tournament to be hosted in the Shuswap

Organizers are excited to announce plans for the 102nd annual Falkland Stampede underway, with the annual May long weekend event scheduled to return May 21-23 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)
Falkland Stampede ready to buck again