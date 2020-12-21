Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)

Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Avalanche Canada is relying more heavily on backcountry recreationalists to submit snow observations for the agency’s avalanche forecast.

In previous years, the organization has depended on professional data from ski guides at backcountry lodges across the province. However, COVID-19 has forced many of those lodges to close.

One of the largest heliskiing companies in the province, Canadian Mountain Holidays (CMH) typically operates 12 heliskiing lodges each winter season, however none of them are currently open.

If conditions allow this winter, they may open the heli-accessed Bobbie Burns lodge.

READ MORE: Skier breaks leg in Glacier National Park; Parks Canada advises caution this winter

In a typical winter, each CMH lodge submits avalanche conditions twice daily, which is used by Avalanche Canada to create avalanche conditions reports, which are critical for the public to navigate the backcountry safely.

To address this gap, Avalanche Canada said it has deployed more field teams to monitor areas with few conditions reports, such as the Caribous.

The organization is also calling for recreationalists to submit riding conditions to their Mountain Information Network, on Avalanche Canada’s website.

“The information is really valuable,” said James Floyer, avalanche forecaster.

A submission asks a variety of questions, such as where you went, whether the riding was good, how were snow conditions, slope angle and weather.

Floyer said the information is even more valuable when a photograph is attached.

READ MORE: Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

Avalanche Canada is a non-profit and non-government organization that aims to eliminate avalanche fatalities and injuries in Canada. The organization is Canada’s national public avalanche safety agency and is based in Revelstoke, B.C.

It was formed in 2004 in response to 29 people killed during the winter of 2002/2003, including seven high school students.

Avalanche Canada uses the submitted conditions reports to create daily avalanche forecasts across 12 mountainous regions in Western Canada, which is used by recreationalists and industry, including highways and railways.

The forecasts are particularly important for search and rescue teams, as they have to know what the hazards are in an area when responding to a call, said Dwight Yochim, senior manager at BCSARA.

“If there are any gaps in the data, it raises huge concerns.”

READ MORE: Program aims to reduce search and rescue calls in Revelstoke for snowmobilers

While Avalanche Canada is concerned about the loss of professional data, the organization said it is heartened by the increase of submissions from the public.

“We think that’s going to enable us to continue to put out high quality data,” said Floyer.

There has already been double the amount of submissions from recreationalists compared to years prior.

“People are recognizing this is a free way to give back,” Floyer said.

Even information people think might be rudimentary, such as weather, he said could be incredibly useful.

After snowmobiling or skiing in the backcountry, people should reflect on what worked that day, what didn’t and what were the risks, said Floyer.

He continued that part of the daily process should also include submitting a report to Avalanche Canada.

Nevertheless, CMH said the lack of profession data this season is concerning, as the average recreational backcountry user report will most likely be less robust and detailed compared with a ski guide’s submission.

Avalanche Canada expects backcountry recreation to be busy this year as British Columbians head outside to balance mental health during the pandemic.

Demand for avalanche training courses is sky rocketing. The organization said it has hired more instructors to meet the interest.

Parks Canada has already issued more than 2,800 winter permits for Glacier National Park in the last month, compared to 3,300 last year over the entire season and 2,900 in 2018.

A winter permit is needed to ski in the park due to avalanche control on the Trans Canada Highway.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Avalanche

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Snow returns to Shuswap prompting highway advisories
Next story
$12 million in reserved federal funds released to B.C. school districts: ministry

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a report on Dec. 20 of a house on Okanagan Avenue SE in Salmon Arm that was spray painted. (RCMP image)
RCMP request tips over ‘tagged’ Salmon Arm residence

Home on Okanagan Avenue vandalized with black paint

t
Interior Health reports 7 COVID-19 deaths over the weekend

The seven deaths come alongside 188 new cases of the virus

Volunteers Sharon Thurston, Chiara Kuzmick and Alma Hamilton at the Shuswap Family Centre are ready for parents experiencing hardships to come and pick up donated gifts at the centre for their children, through to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24. Hours are 9:30 to 4 p.m. daily.
Still time for parents to pick up Shuswap Family Centre gifts for kids

Family-to-Family Christmas Gift campaign for families experiencing hardships goes to Dec. 24

Vehicle and foot traffic proceed with caution at the Mall at Piccadilly during the snowfall on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Snow returns to Shuswap prompting highway advisories

Up to 20 centimetres expected to fall on Monday, Dec. 21

Jayce Barreiro (from left), Brock Morgan, Chad Rook, Kevin Durand, Emmanuel Addo and Ryan Robbins in Dangerous, which is in production in the Okanagan. (Minds Eye Entertainment)
Okanagan stars in film featuring Mel Gibson, Scott Eastwood

Production underway in Kelowna, Quilchena, Kamloops and Lavington for Dangerous

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

This sign was put up at McKinney Place in Oliver to thank the heroes working through Okanagan's deadliest outbreak of COVID-19. (Facebook)
Seven dead and 73 infected with COVID-19 at South Okanagan long-term care home

The outbreak claimed four more lives over the weekend

BC Ferries has cancelled multiple sailings between Greater Victoria and Lower Mainland (Black Press Media File)
Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland

Other routes including those connecting Nanaimo are also impacted

Newborn Kenneth Louie received burns along his right foot and ankle after being in care at Victoria General Hospital. His mother, Tracy Louie, says he is slowly recovering and will return back to hospital for a check up in a week. (Tracy Louie photo)
Newborn severely burned after being wrapped in hot towel at Victoria hospital

‘It was the loudest cry I’ve ever heard,’ said mom, Island Health investigating

A highway camera view of Highway 5 at the Britton Creek rest area, as the highway remains closed. (DriveBC photo)
Coquihalla highway closed amid snowfall, multiple vehicle incidents

Highway is closed between Hope and Merritt Monday afternoon

A one foot thick wide boulder of jade weighing 2,850 pounds is pictured in front of the Cariboo Jade Shop in May 2020. It was stolen on the night of Dec. 19, and police are looking for leads. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
VIDEO: Man recalls chase after 2,800-pound jade boulder stolen from Cache Creek store

The boulder, which is a foot thick and weighs 2,850 pounds, was stolen on the night of Dec. 19

Slack country this winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Photo by Konrad Scheiber)
Avalanche Canada to rely more heavily on recreational skiers for avalanche forecasting

COVID-19 has caused a huge drop in professional submitted avalanche data

Happier days: Black Press legislature reporter Tom Fletcher talks about the outlook for 2020 with B.C. Premier John Horgan, B.C. legislature, Dec. 13, 2019. (Jen Holmwood/Premier’s Office)
Election didn’t slow down COVID-19 aid, John Horgan says

B.C. premier’s annual year-end interview with Black Press

City of Vernon crews don’t have to contend with this much snow but they do have a lot to clear due to heavy snowfall Dec. 21. (Historic photo)
Snowfall warning has Vernon crews out in full force

Road clearing could take up to 72 hours to complete, once the snow stops

Most Read