There is no specified time for reopening

Even light load activities can trigger an avalanche. Black Press file photo

Coalmont Road is closed due to an avalanche, according to an announcement by AIM Roads.

The incident occurred in Otter Valley at approximately the 20 km mark Wednesday morning, Dec. 23.

The road is closed in both directions until further notice.

Follow the Spotlight for updates as they are available.

