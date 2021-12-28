Avalanche control planned for Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous

Portion of Highway 1 to be affected Dec. 29

Drivers heading east of Sicamous Wednesday should expect minor delays due to planned avalanche control work in the area.

Avalanche control work will be taking place on Highway 1 on 10 kilometres of road between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge, from 18 to nine km. west of Revelstoke, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 29.

According to DriveBC, 20 minute closures will be in effect, and motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

