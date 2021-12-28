Clearing an avalanche at Three Valley Gap. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

Clearing an avalanche at Three Valley Gap. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

Avalanche control planned for Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous

Portion of Highway 1 to be affected Dec. 29

Drivers heading east of Sicamous Wednesday should expect minor delays due to planned avalanche control work in the area.

Avalanche control work will be taking place on Highway 1 on 10 kilometres of road between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge, from 18 to nine km. west of Revelstoke, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 29.

According to DriveBC, 20 minute closures will be in effect, and motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

READ MORE: Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort addresses COVID-19 rumours

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Avalanchetrans-canada highway

Previous story
Vernon mom and kids flooded out of home
Next story
Fauci: America should consider vaccine mandate for U.S. air travel

Just Posted

Extreme cold has led to increased demand for plumbing and heating professionals in the Shuswap. (File photo)
Shuswap plumbers busy fixing frozen water lines caused by extreme cold

Hands with protective glove, examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tube the result is + positive.
Interior Health updates guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Clearing an avalanche at Three Valley Gap. (Ministry of Transportation photo)
Avalanche control planned for Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous

A $45,000 grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) helped the SAFE Society’s Transition House with the construction of three indoor heated and cooled dog kennels with access to an outdoor run for each dog. From left, Lindsay Wong, SCF; Paige Hilland, SAFE Society; Jaylene Bourdon, SAFE Society; Jane Shirley, SAFE Society; Ineke Hughes, SCF; Judy Moore, SCF; with dogs Tulah and Loki. (Contributed)
Year in Review: Kindness provides hope, empowerment for those impacted by violence