Needle Peek on Dec. 30, 2018. (Avalanche Canada/Submitted)

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

Backcountry skiers and outdoor enthusiasts are being warned to avoid a number of B.C. mountains due to high avalanche risk.

Avalanche Canada says the high danger ratings are the result of a vigorous storm system which has brought with it heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds.

The organization measures avalanche danger on mountains from low to extreme.

READ MORE: Southeastern B.C. hit with ample snow, heavy rain

Mountains through inland B.C., including Cariboo Mountains, Wells Gray and Upper Seymour River provincial parks are all designated as high risk.

Meanwhile, alpine terrain on mountains in the south coast including Pinecone Burke Provincial Park and Indian Arm are under an extreme danger rating.

“It’s best to avoid avalanche terrain tomorrow,” the organization said on social media Wednesday night. “We don’t use the ‘Extreme’ danger rating often – but we’re forecasting it for some areas tomorrow.”

For more information, visit avalanche.ca

