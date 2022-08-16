B.C. child OK after nearly being yanked out ground-floor window in abduction attempt

Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what they call an attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15) in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Police said an unknown man broke into a residence just before 9 p.m. and attempted to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries, police said.

Multiple APD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence following the incident.

The APD major crime unit has now taken over the investigation.

The APD said they are releasing the information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

