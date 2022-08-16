Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

B.C. child OK after nearly being yanked out ground-floor window in abduction attempt

Abbotsford Police investigating Aug. 15 evening incident

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what they call an attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15) in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Police said an unknown man broke into a residence just before 9 p.m. and attempted to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries, police said.

Multiple APD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence following the incident.

The APD major crime unit has now taken over the investigation.

The APD said they are releasing the information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police Department conducts community safety survey

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCrimePolice

Previous story
Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island
Next story
PODCAST: Jason Heit: From the boxing ring to security for the stars

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire map on the morning of Aug. 17, 2022 shows a new wildfire, listed as person-caused, about 15 kilometres north of Anglemont off Shuswap Lake. (BC Wildfire map)
BC Wildfire reports new person-caused wildfire in North Shuswap

Council chambers at Salmon Arm City Hall are the site of council meetings as well as development and planning services committee meetings. (File photo)
Few Salmon Arm council meetings left before election to view incumbents at work

If someone comes knocking on your door claiming to be with a particular business or organization, police suggest checking for their credentials. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Knock knock: Salmon Arm residents advised to be vigilant with visiting salespeople

Chase RCMP reported on Aug. 9 that thefts have increased recently, which include the theft of two boats, one in the North Shuswap and one near Salmon Arm. (File photo)
‘People prowling’: Chase RCMP warn public after recent thefts