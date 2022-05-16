The Sparks Lake wildfire shown on June 30, 2021. Beginning in 2022, the B.C. government will provide communities with at least $38,000 a year to fight climate change. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The Sparks Lake wildfire shown on June 30, 2021. Beginning in 2022, the B.C. government will provide communities with at least $38,000 a year to fight climate change. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

B.C. communities to receive new annual climate action funding

Each to recieve at least $38,000 annually for next 3 years

B.C. communities will soon have greater means to tackle climate change at a local level, following a new provincial funding announcement Monday (May 16).

For the next three years, rural and urban communities and eight Modern Treaty Nations will receive at least $38,000 annually to lower carbon emissions and fight the effects of the rapidly changing climate.

Larger communities will receive even more, depending on their populations.

“The funding will help reduce emissions locally. It will also help communities that want to prepare or adapt to climate impacts,” George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy, said speaking from North Vancouver Monday.

This could mean communities investing in low or zero-carbon transportation like bike lanes and transit, or preparing themselves for future flooding, heat domes or wildfires, Heyman said.

To be eligible, communities must show their actions align with the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 or the Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy. They are also required to sign onto the B.C. Climate Action Charter, complete a number of reporting requirements and match funding for local climate initiatives equal to 20 per cent of their provincial allocation.

Communities previously relied on a carbon tax rebate program for any climate-related funding from the province. This sometimes amounted to less than $10,000 a year for smaller communities, according to Heyman.

Over three years, the province will be providing communities with a total of $76 million out of its 2022 budget. How much each one recieves will be announced by the end of the summer.

READ ALSO: Not walking on sunshine: Commercial filmed in fire-ravaged Lytton sparks outrage

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaClimate changeEnvironment

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security

Just Posted

Dennis and Peggy Harris and Doug Wasylenki sit aboard one of the vessels in Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106’s fleet on display for the Shuswap marine rescue organization’s open house on Saturday, May 14 at Sicamous’ Main Street Landing. The event was a celebration of Station 106’s 10th anniversary. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)
Sicamous-based marine rescue crew celebrates 10 years of serving the Shuswap

City of Salmon Arm parks and facilities employee Dave Dollack removes a full garbage bag from one of the city’s eight-foot deep garbage cans. (Barb Brouwer photo)
False teeth, cell phones, wallets and other items retrieved from Salmon Arm trash cans

Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers teammates Carston Disher (left) and Noah Pearson team up to try and take the ball away from Thorden Groeneveld of the Kamloops Venom during the Vernom’s 13-7 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League victory Saturday, May 14, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Kamloops Venom take bite out of Vernon Tigers

Liam Spencer is excited to have won a gift card to the Shuswap Pie Company after competing in the pie eating contest at the Salty Dog Street Fest in downtown Salmon Arm on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In Photos: Good times roll during Salty Dog Street Fest in downtown Salmon Arm