A technician doing maintenance on the pipe organ at St. John the Divine Church in Victoria was trapped for a short period of time Wednesday morning (July 27), a situation that prompted a response by Victoria firefighters and paramedics. (St. John the Divine/Facebook)

B.C. firefighters respond after technician trapped behind church organ

No serious injuries result from situation, Victoria Fire Department said

Victoria Fire Department received a rather unique call for service Wednesday morning at the St. John the Divine Anglican Church on Quadra Street.

Capt. Rich Sulsbury said they received a report of an industrial machinery accident just before noon at the church.

Arriving on scene, firefighters discovered a technician had been performing maintenance on the church organ and become stuck in the pipes.

Sulsbury said by the time firefighters were in the building however, the man had managed to free himself and was in a larger space with a trap door, which responders used to help bring him down to safety without serious injury. The firefighters were on scene for about 20 minutes.

The technician was assessed on scene by paramedics, but Sulsbury was not sure if he required treatment in hospital, as firefighters were called out to another emergency before paramedics left the scene.

