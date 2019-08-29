(Black Press Media files)

B.C. health officials to focus on unvaccinated kids heading back to school

Education minister said most parents won’t have to worry

B.C.’s education minister is hopeful that most parents won’t have to do anything different about their children’s vaccines this school year.

Rob Fleming told reporters Wednesday that school support staff and public health officials will be speaking with parents whose children are not up-to-date on their vaccines or don’t have complete vaccination records. Teachers will not be required to help out, he noted.

“Most parents won’t receive any notification because their records are complete,” Fleming said.

“Parents whose records are either incomplete or require additional documentations will be notified.”

Those parents will have a “variety of methods” to get their records caught up, he noted.

Fleming said the province will continue to provide vaccine clinics in schools and communities across B.C.

“Close to 30,000 students last year year – during our catchup campaign – received vaccinations,” he said.

“Records have been modernized and updated as well.

