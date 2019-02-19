Enver Creeks robotics students (standing, left to right): Owen Gil, Jaideep Spall, Jackie Le, Arsh Jassal, Arianna Talento, Jashan Virdi, Madhurjot Sohi, Ritam Singal, Ali Waraich, Sukhraj Purewal, Abhay Cheema and Arman Randhawa. Sitting (left to right): Satvik Garg an and Ritvik Joshi. (Submitted photo)

Enver Creek Secondary

B.C. high school robotics team ranked first in the world for programming

The Surrey team was also named tournament finalists at VEX Robotics Competition on Feb. 1

  • Feb. 19, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • News

SURREY, B.C. – Enver Creek Secondary’s senior robotics team (4549B) has been ranked first in the world for its programming skills.

The team’s skills topped the 25-team field at the VEX Robotics Competition at Port Moody’s Heritage Woods Secondary Feb. 1, where they were also named tournament finalists and won the Inspire Award.

Coached by teacher Reuben Heredia, Enver Creek’s 4549A team was fourth overall at “skills” and were named tournament semi-finalists, while team 4549D was a quarter-finalist at its second tournament ever.

Enver Creek has a robotics program which consists of five teams of between three to five students.

“Students compete in the VEX Robotics Competition and attend provincial qualifiers once or twice a month on the weekends,” explained Heredia. “They build, code and test between eight to 15 hours a week, mostly after school time, in preparation as each tournament is an opportunity to go to provincials and ultimately represent Canada at the World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.”

“Last year, our seniors qualified for the VEX World Championships on the strength of their robot skills score which was 14th in the world out of over 10,000 teams,” added Heredia. “This year, two of our five teams have qualified for the provincial championship and with some hard work and a bit of luck, the other three teams may qualify at the upcoming tournament at Enver Creek, Sunday, Feb. 24.”

Anyone who would like to support the Enver Creek robotics team can attend the Enver Competition “and/or they can donate to the Enver Creek Robotics program using surrey schools’ online donation: surreyschools.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Index. The fund destination would be “Enver Creek” and they should mention “Enver Creek Robotics” in the message,” said Heredia.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Bomb threats, gunfire, kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops
Next story
Minister says plans to fight poverty, climate change, focus of B.C. budget

Just Posted

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Dog dies in Kamloops RV fire

According to a fundraiser posted on social media, the cause of the fire was electrical

Manufactured home park proposed as affordable housing

Owner says 60-home park planned for Canoe has so far received approval from neighbours

Former Shuswap teacher remembered for staying true to beliefs

Celebration of life for Dr. Richard Zigler taking place Saturday, Feb. 23

Lynx slinks across Penticton street in broad daylight

A Facebook users captures a lynx on camera near Penticton

B.C. BUDGET: Income assistance raise still leaves many below poverty line

$50 per month increase included in funding for poverty and homelessness reduction

B.C. BUDGET: Indigenous communities promised billions from gambling

Extended family caregiver pay up 75 per cent to keep kids with relatives

B.C. BUDGET: New benefit increases family tax credits up to 96 per cent

BC Child Opportunity Benefit part of province’s efforts to reduce child poverty

B.C. BUDGET: Carbon tax boosts low-income credits, electric vehicle subsidies

Homeowners can get up to $14,000 for heating, insulation upgrades

B.C. man survives heart attack thanks to Facebook

A Princeton man suffered a heart attack while at an isolated property with no cell service

Highway 97 north of Summerland could be open by end of week

Detour in place as crews continue to clear rock slide and stabilize area

B.C. man sues Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party over trademark

Satinder Dhillon filed application for trademark same day Maxime Bernier announced the new party

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Most Read