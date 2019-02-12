Premier John Horgan at #BCTECHSummit 2018. (flickr/Province of British Columbia)

B.C. legislature resumes with throne speech, budget next week

The two top officials at the legislature remain suspended amid a police investigation

Members of the British Columbia legislature return to the house today for a throne speech that sets the political agenda for the coming months as allegations from a spending scandal have all three parties searching for answers.

The two top officials at the legislature remain suspended amid a police investigation and a report by Speaker Darryl Plecas that details allegations of spending abuses.

NDP house leader Mike Farnworth said the government will work to develop tighter checks on all officials at the legislature to ensure strict spending and reporting rules.

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson has called for a 20-point plan to put more restrictions on legislature officials, including bans on most foreign trips and mandatory retirement at the age of 75 for senior administrators.

Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz and clerk Craig James have denied any wrongdoing after they were escorted from the legislature last November.

READ MORE: Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

READ MORE: Suspended B.C. legislature officers respond to Speaker’s allegations

The throne speech will lay out the minority NDP government’s priorities for the next session of the legislature, a week before Finance Minister Carole James delivers her next budget.

The Canadian Press

