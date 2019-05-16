B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

A former Summerland lifeguard known to many in the community as ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ was arrested on several child sexual assault and pornography charges.

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was charged on Wednesday with 10 charges relating to incidents between 2008 and 2014.

ALSO READ: Penticton man handed three years for distributing child pornography

“While we have identified at least two victims, we strongly believe there are additional victims who may not have already reported, or may not be aware they are a victim,” Cpl. Chris Manseau said in a news release Thursday.

Casavant was employed as a lifeguard for over 30-years at a Summerland recreation facility, beginning in the late 1980s.

Casavant is accused of using his position to gain access to school aged children. In addition, he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps and other community events and may have had access to children in this capacity.

Casavant is facing two counts of making or publishing child pornography, and one count each of importing or distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, secretly observe/record nudity in private place, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, sexual assault, sexual interference of person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Penticton RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

Just Posted

Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

New bylaw: No panhandling allowed within 15 metres of some businesses

Salmon Arm’s new solicitation bylaw to include playing music that causes a nuisance

Salmon Arm to chip in $100,000 towards affordable housing project

Council agrees to use half of affordable housing reserve for development cost charges

Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Search and rescue will attempt recovery later today

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Okanagan parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant in Armstrong where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Cancer-causing substance used to cut cocaine turns up in Nelson, B.C., drugs

Police warn the once-popular painkiller was banned in Canada in 1973

Okanagan-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

The new Tonit feature helps club members communicate, promote events

Friends rally for Okanagan man’s stolen bike

GoFundMe page started to help Vernon’s Maurice Strong raise money for new specialty bicycle

The number 222 and Kelowna’s murder victim Chris Ausman

Officers told Steven Pirko the number was significant to Christopher Ausman

Snapshot: A blooming bun

Parkview Elementary hosted their crazy hair day on May 15

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Most Read